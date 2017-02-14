Print Email Reprints Share

Two New York-area credit unions – one huge in size, one small -- have recently expanded their fields of membership.

Municipal Credit Union, a $2.5 billion institution based in New York City, has increased its membership field to include students of St. John’s University, which is based in Jamaica, Queens.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial