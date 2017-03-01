A pair of New England credit union CEOs have been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's First District Community Depository Institutions Advisory Panel.
Ellen Ford, CEO of Middletown, R.I.-based People's Credit Union, is among the latest round of appointees to the panel, along with Robert Miller, president and CEO of Vermont State Employees CU and three others.
