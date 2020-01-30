Two more credit union CEOs named to San Francisco Fed panel

The latest iteration of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council has a strong credit union component, with two more CEOs from the industry joining the panel.

A total of four credit union chief executives now sit on the panel out of 11 total seats.

The latest members’ terms began on Jan. 1 and will run for three years. They are:



Geoff Lundfelt, president and CEO of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage, Alaska and

Eric Renaud, president and CEO of Pima FCU in Tucson, Ariz.

They are joined by Connie Miller, president and CEO of Boise-based Icon Credit Union, and Mina Worthington, president and CEO of Solarity CU in Yakima, Wash. Miller’s term expires at the end of this year while Worthington will serve through 2021.

The CDIAC was created by the Fed’s board of governors in 2010 to provide input to Fed senior management on topics such as economic and banking conditions, payments, regulation and compliance, and more.

The other members of the panel include:

