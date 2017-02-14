Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union, a $600 million-asset institution based in Honolulu, is set to open its sixth in-store credit union in a Walmart in Kahului, Maui, in mid-May 2017 -- a space that will be shared with Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union, a $115 million institution based in Kahului.

This is believed to be the first such arrangement of this type among Hawaiian credit unions, though CUs in some other states have entered into such arrangements in the past.