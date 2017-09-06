General Credit Union and Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, both based in Fort Wayne, Ind., announced their intent to merge.
The two CUs said both boards of directors voted unanimously to approve the merger proposal. Partners 1st FCU, which currently has $283 million in assets, would be the surviving charter. Members of $84 million General CU will be asked to vote on the proposed merger “in the coming weeks,” according to a press release.
