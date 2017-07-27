After months of planning, the core systems of Mendo Lake Credit Union and Community First Credit Union will be melded together over the weekend, with all aspects slated to be ready to go on Monday, July 31.
On Thursday, Mendo Lake CU was advising its members that online and mobile banking will be offline from Friday evening through Monday morning.
