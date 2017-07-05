Two credit unions are touting the benefits of migrating to an in-house card-processing solution.
“Having cards in-house allows for seamless integration between our online and mobile platforms, while simultaneously eliminating the need to rely on other third-party sites,” said TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Electronic Payments Lisa Zimbeck. “Throughout this process, we also gained back office efficiencies, while lowering expenses.”
