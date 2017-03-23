Two credit union CEOs have been named to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2017.
Lee C. Butke, president and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Corporate One Federal Credit Union, will serve his second term on the council, and he will be joined by Robert Burrow, president and CEO of Bayer Heritage FCU of Proctor, W. Va.
