Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made appointments to the Texas Credit Union Commission, highlighted by a new credit union CEO getting a seat on the panel and a current commission member being elevated to presiding officer.

According to a statement from the Cornerstone Credit Union League, the nine-member Credit Union Commission is responsible for overseeing the activities of the Credit Union Department in the Lone Star State. Four members of the commission come from the credit union industry and the other five represent the general public. The commission is a board of private citizens appointed by and responsible to the Governor of Texas.