Print Email Reprints Share

Two credit unions have converted their core processing platforms to CU*Answers’ online SaaS core processor, the credit union service organization announced.

Both Newberry, Mich.-based Tahquamenon Area CU and Superior, Wis.-based Superior Choice CU made the conversions, and CU*Answers EVP Scott Collins said in a press release that the credit unions’ CEOs and teams effectively executed difficult conversion processes.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial