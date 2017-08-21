Two credit unions have converted their core processing platforms to CU*Answers’ online SaaS core processor, the credit union service organization announced.
Both Newberry, Mich.-based Tahquamenon Area CU and Superior, Wis.-based Superior Choice CU made the conversions, and CU*Answers EVP Scott Collins said in a press release that the credit unions’ CEOs and teams effectively executed difficult conversion processes.
