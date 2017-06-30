Print Email Reprints Share

Florida Rural Electric Credit Union, Tallahassee, Fla., said Paula Tuten has been tapped to serve as its new president and CEO.

Having served as the $29.6 million CUs compliance officer and vice president for the last five years, Tuten will take on her new duties July 1.

