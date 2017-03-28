WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has sped up its plan to shut down the Treasury Department’s grant programs for community development financial institutions.
In an Excel spreadsheet sent late last week to the appropriations committees on Capitol Hill, the administration listed a number of programs it wants to cut as soon as possible, including the CDFI grants.
