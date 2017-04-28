WASHINGTON — President Trump has nominated Pam Patenaude, the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families, to serve as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
If confirmed, Patenaude will become No. 2 to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In