WASHINGTON — President Trump has nominated Pam Patenaude, the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families, to serve as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If confirmed, Patenaude will become No. 2 to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

