WASHINGTON – The Trump administration released a series of basic principles for tax reform on Wednesday that have the backing of Republican leaders in both houses of Congress, but the dearth of details means it remains too early to say how the final product will affect financial services firms.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted the administration’s plan as “the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country,” and added that both the administration and the Republican majorities in both the House of representatives and Senate “are committed to seeing this through.