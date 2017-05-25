WASHINGTON — President Trump has nominated Paul Compton, an Alabama attorney with affordable housing experience, to serve as general counsel for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Compton is a partner in the Birmingham law firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.
