Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will ask for more funds to improve the Federal Housing Administration's risk management systems as part of its budget expected to be released Tuesday, according to a leaked version of the document.

The document, which has been posted online, says lenders could be charged an administrative fee to cover $30 million of the costs of the new $160 million risk management initiative, which is designed to reduce FHA delinquencies and loan losses.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial