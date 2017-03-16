WASHINGTON — President Trump's budget released Thursday calls for slashing the Department of Housing and Urban Development's funding by 13%, or $6.2 billion, compared to 2016 levels, a blow to many bankers who say affordable housing programs and other items the agency does are vital to their work.

The president wants to go after "wasteful programs, duplicative programs, programs that simply don’t work," said Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney during a conference call with reporters on Thursday. "We've spent a lot of money on Housing and Urban Development over the last decades without a lot to show for it. Certainly there are some successes, but there's a lot of programs that simply cannot justify their existence, and that's where we zeroed in."