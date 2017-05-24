Over the years, bankers have struggled to interest more than a handful of lawmakers in their objections to the credit union tax exemption. Now, though, they may have been handed a new weapon by the Trump administration.

As part of the budget document released Tuesday, the Treasury Department provided an estimate of how much revenue the federal government is foregoing as a result of the credit union income tax exemption -- $35.3 billion over 10 years. Just last year, the 10-year total was pegged at just $26.7 billion, according to John J. McKechnie, a prominent credit union lobbyist.