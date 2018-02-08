Truliant Federal Credit Union, a $2.2 billion institution based in Winston-Salem, N.C., announced it has named Todd Hall as president, succeeding Marc Schaefer, who will stay on as the credit union’s chief executive officer.

Truliant said that Schaefer and Hall will continue to “work together to develop the strategic path” for Truliant, “collaborating closely” with senior management and the board of directors.

Todd Hall, president, Truliant FCU

Hall formerly served as chief operating officer.

“Todd is the right person to lead us into the future and we are delighted to have him assume the position of president,” said Greg Thrush, chairman of Truliant’s board of directors, in a statement.

Hall first joined Truliant in August, 2012 and has been responsible for leading the credit union’s day-to-day operations and has helped guide the “strategic direction” during his tenure.

“Todd has demonstrated his impressive commitment to Truliant and its members for over five years as COO,” Schaefer said. “Our leadership teams have blossomed and grown with his guidance as we continue to develop the financial and leadership foundation for our future.”

Hal holds a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.