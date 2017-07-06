Truliant Federal Credit Union, a $2.2 billion institution based in Winston-Salem, N.C., has undertaken a rather audacious marketing campaign to help distinguish it from the competition – by unequivocally promising never to merge.

The ad strategy is particularly relevant to residents of parts of the bank-heavy Tar Heel State, like the Piedmont Triad and Charlotte, who have witnessed wave after wave of banking mergers and consolidations. These customers, the credit union noted, are often left “feeling disenfranchised,” since a primary driver of using a community bank is a desire to be a part of a local institution rather than a larger regional or national bank.