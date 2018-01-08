True Sky Credit Union, Oklahoma City, Okla., gave back year-end rebates and bonuses of $113,000 to its more than 50,000 members this year.

For 17 years, the $590 million-asset credit union has given back more than $4 million in rebates and bonuses.

The reward is a one percent rebate. Members who paid interest on loans or earned dividends during the year were rewarded the rebate, and rebates were directly deposited into members’ savings accounts.

"We are proud to be one of the few financial institutions to give back to our members with year-end rebates and bonuses," said Steve Rasmussen, president and CEO of True Sky CU, in a press release. "It is exciting to have the ability to give our profits back to our members. This is our special way of thanking members for their business."

