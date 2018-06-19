PSCU, a credit union service organization based in St. Petersburg, Fla., added three new credit union owners, all based in the New England region.

The $667 million Triangle Credit Union of Nashua, N.H., the $83 million FD Community Federal Credit Union of Waterbury, Conn., and the $1.2 billion Greylock Federal Credit Union of Pittsfield, Mass., have all signed long-term agreements with PSCU for various services, ranging from credit processing to contact center support.

Scott Wagner, PSCU's EVP and chief revenue officer

“Each of these three credit unions shares PSCU’s commitment to delivering unparalleled member experiences, and we are pleased to welcome them to our growing network of owners in the Northeast,” Scott Wagner, PSCU’s EVP and chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with them to provide their members with highly integrated payment solutions using the most innovative technologies on the market.”

Triangle Credit Union representatives said the CU selected PSCU due to its “dedication to serving credit union members across the country with quality services and experiences.”

“Triangle Credit Union is very much a member-oriented financial institution, and when introduced to PSCU at various events, we were very impressed with its focus and commitment to members,” said Maurice D. Simard Jr., president and CEO of Triangle CU. “We were in the process of re-introducing a credit card program and seeking a more robust 24/7 call center solution and found PSCU’s culture to be an excellent fit and complement to ours.”

FD Community FCU joined PSCU for debit and credit card processing in order to “integrate the two processing streams” into one under the CUSO.

“We requested proposals from several providers with the goal of improving efficiencies by consolidating debit and credit processing into one platform and reducing costs,” said James Higgins, chief operating officer of FD Community FCU. “We chose PSCU over its competition because as a credit union-owned cooperative, the CUSO aligned nicely with our philosophy of providing value to members.”

John Bissell, CEO< Greylock FCU

Greylock FCU had similar reasons for joining PSCU for credit processing services.

“When we decided to bring our credit card business in-house, our team looked at a number of vendors, and PSCU quickly rose to the top of the pack,” said John Bissell, president and CEO of Greylock FCU. “We love its cooperative structure, its focus on our members, and its strength and reputation in the market. We were also impressed with its innovative technologies -- PSCU is very forward thinking.”

