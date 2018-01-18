A trio of credit unions from across the country have signed on with CUNA Mutual Group’s AdvantEdge Analytics with the aim of building advanced analytics platforms to improve insights into members and improve services.

AdvantEdge Analytics was launched last year as part of CUNA Mutual’s multi-year investment in innovation and data analytics in order to provide an integrated suite of software tools and services that can help credit unions build scale, develop better member intelligence and accelerate analytics adoption in order to strengthen market share and build long-term growth.

The three CUs are:

Cincinnati-based Kemba CU ($860 million in assets)

Austin, Texas-based A+ FCU ($1.3 billion in assets)

Plymouth, Mich.-based Michigan Educational CU ($800 million in assets).

“We are excited to work with AdvantEdge Analytics to help us anticipate our members’ wants and needs,” Dan Sutton, president of Kemba CU, said in a press release. “By predicting member behaviors, we will be able to offer them the right products and services at the right time.”

A+ FCU CEO Kerry Parker said the program will help guide the credit union’s member service while providing tools and strategies to help get to know members better.

“Our organization can take the next steps necessary to address challenges, like member churn, to build better member engagement and unlock even better member services,” Parker said.

Robert Sandercock, president and CEO of Michigan Educational CU, said his institution looks forward to proactively taking on “the challenges of the next generation of financial services and [meeting] our members’ growing financial needs in the years ahead.”

These credit unions will focus on gaining operational excellence by means of the AdvantEdge Analytics’ data management platform, while leveraging the company’s insight activation services to improve reporting, performance management and member experience.

Tim Peterson, president of CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics

“Our credit union partnerships are building greater momentum towards an industry-wide platform for advanced analytics,” said Tim Peterson, president of AdvantEdge Analytics. “By giving credit unions better insights into their members’ needs, we are working together to identify new growth opportunities and create technology solutions that support their members’ financial security.”

More information on AdvantEdge Analytics is available here.

