Whether it is ice cream truck days, tickets to local concerts, Halloween costume contests or a bonus payout the day before Thanksgiving, Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union’s senior leadership understands that respecting and supporting employees is essential to success.

“For our employees to deliver a memorable experience for each member interaction, we believe it is the credit union’s mission to begin with our employees,” said Senior Vice President Ann Robbins. “Keeping them at the focal point of many of our business decisions, what we do and why we do it; In turn, they deliver for our members.”

Team members from Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union’s main office show their credit union spirit.

Charlotte Metro FCU ranked No. 19 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was No. 4 in its asset class (CUs with assets of more than $200 million and less than $500 million).

Employees are encouraged to provide feedback from multiple mediums, including an online suggestion box where anyone is welcome to submit suggestions. In an effort to gather further input, senior leadership frequently surveys staff on numerous topics. Additionally, the entire staff attends an off-site business meeting once a year with executives to discuss issues, concerns and success stories.

“The CEO welcomes questions from all and is accessible to all,” said Robbins. “All new hires receive a tour of the main office on day one and the CEO’s office is a frequent stopping point and Q&A session as he gets to know the newest team members.”

Founded in 1962, Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union in Charlotte, N.C. supports 132 employees across eight branches and serves more than 52,000 members with $449 million in assets.

