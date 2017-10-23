WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department released an 18-page report Monday saying that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule restricting arbitration agreements is not in the public’s best interest.
The report said the rule, which was released in July, would “impose extraordinary costs” including $500 million in legal fees mostly for lawyers that bring forward class-action lawsuits.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In