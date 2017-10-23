Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department released an 18-page report Monday saying that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule restricting arbitration agreements is not in the public’s best interest.

The report said the rule, which was released in July, would “impose extraordinary costs” including $500 million in legal fees mostly for lawyers that bring forward class-action lawsuits.

