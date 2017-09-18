WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is prepping recommendations to address shortcomings in the capital markets in a report to be released next month, a top Treasury Department official said Monday.
Craig Phillips, who serves as counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said fixes will focus on "access to equity capital" and making U.S. markets competitive for private and public companies.
