Transportation FCU makes interim CEO permanent

The board of directors at Transportation Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Va., has named M.J. Neusaneger president and CEO of the $260 million-asset institution.

After joining the credit union as chief financial officer in May of last year, Neusaneger was appointed interim CEO in September. Her predecessor, Pete Sainato, is currently CFO at San Diego-based Cabrillo Credit Union.

M.J. Neusneger, president and CEO of Transportation FCU

Prior to coming to TFCU, Neusaneger was CFO at Bulldog FCU in Hagerstown, Md., and CFO and controller at Tampa’s USF Federal Credit Union, and she held other credit union positions in Florida.

In a press release, Transportation Federal Board Chairwoman Karen Shaw said Neusaneger’s “extensive experience within the credit union industry will be an asset for the future growth and success of TFCU. We are confident that under M.J.’s leadership, TFCU will continue to grow, develop, and provide exceptional service to our membership.”

Transportation Federal earned more than $331,000 during the first three months of this year, an improvement of more than 30% compared to its first-quarter 2019 earnings.

Originally chartered in 1939 as Civil and Aeronautics Federal Credit Union, Transportation FCU today serves those affiliated with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and other groups.