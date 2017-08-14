Security programs, Bank Secrecy Act compliance and flood area loans were all high on the list of items the Credit Union National Association and National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions on Friday asked the National Credit Union Administration to review as part of it's annual review of one-third of the regulations affecting CUs.

Both trade associations on Friday released their letters to the regulator detailing possible improvements, and letters from both CUNA and NAFCU focused on the labyrinth of rules related to Part 748, which requires a federally insured credit union to develop a written security program and to develop a Bank Secrecy Act compliance program.