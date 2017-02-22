The members of Touchstone Federal Credit Union have approved a merger with Hanscom Federal Credit Union, the two CUs said Tuesday.

Members of $17 million Touchstone FCU were informed of the vote results on Feb. 16. The CU, which was founded in 1957, has its headquarters in Wilmington, Mass., and a second branch at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. It serves employees and retirees at Textron Systems, Mount Auburn Hospital and other affiliated organizations. Hanscom FCU is headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. It has $1.1 billion in assets.