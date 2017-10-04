The former Touchstone Federal Credit Union has fully integrated into Hanscom Federal Credit Union as of Oct. 1, completing a process that began in February.
The move gives $1.2 billion Hanscom FCU 2,000 new members and an additional $17 million in assets, as well as staff and facilities from Touchstone’s two branches at Textron Systems in Wilmington, Mass. and Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass.
