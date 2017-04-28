Municipal Credit Union of New York has entered into a partnership with the NFL's New York Jets, under which MCU will serve as the official credit union of the Jets.
The $2.6 billion-asset credit union also participated in the Jets’ NFL draft on Thursday night, in which the team picked LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round.
