WASHINGTON — A key Republican lawmaker welcomed Treasury Department recommendations on how to reform financial regulations and expressed optimism that many of the suggestions could become law.

“We now have a recommendation from the administration that we can start digging into,” Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo said Tuesday during an appearance at a conference hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and The Clearing House Association.

