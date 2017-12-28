Tinker Federal Credit Union, a $3.7 billion institution based in Oklahoma City, Okla., has completed its acquisition of tiny Tulsa-based My Choice Federal Credit Union.

Mike Kloiber, CEO of Tinker FCU

Prior to the merger, My Choice FCU had $1.5 million in assets and more than 600 members.

Members of My Choice FCU voted on November 17, 2017, to support the merger with Tinker FCU.

“We are excited to have [the former My Choice FCU] members on board and look forward to being a part of their financial future,” Tinker FCU President/CEO Mike Kloiber said in a statement.

My Choice FCU suffered a net loss of about $8,200 in 2016, after losing about $15,300 in the prior year.

Tinker FCU posted net income of about $27.3 million in 2016, slightly up from $25.7 million in the prior year.