Twice a year, One Nevada Credit Union’s executive team goes out on “donut patrols,” visiting each branch and department to answer questions and share information.

“We have a very visible executive management team and open-door policy that is always available to meet with employees,” said Senior Vice President Michael Traficanti. “We have a formal suggestion program for employees to submit suggestions and feedback and provide a confidential/anonymous 1-800 number for employees to provide feedback, and complaints.”

This approach has paid off. A recent employee engagement survey indicated that 97 percent of employees are “willing to give extra effort to help this organization succeed” and 95 percent are “proud to work for this company,” while 94 percent would “recommend working” at One Nevada to a friend.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at One Nevada CU’s Decatur branch opening.

“We are constantly working on providing our employees with a fun, challenging, friendly and engaging work experience where they feel valued, important, and that their contributions make a difference,” said Traficanti. “Employee satisfaction is a top goal for us and it shows.”

Before a career opportunity is posted externally, One Nevada CU advertises the position internally in hopes of securing an in-house candidate.

“We also offer training assignments for certain positions, which allow employees up to one year to develop the necessary skillset for a position they might otherwise not be qualified for,” Traficanti said.

One Nevada CU ranked No. 4 in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was No. 3 in its asset class (CUs with assets above $500 million but less than $1 billion).

Founded in 1950, the $874 million One Nevada Credit Union has 252 employees and 15 branches serving more than 78,000 members.

