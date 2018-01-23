Credit union service organization myCUmortgage has formed partnerships with three credit unions, giving them access to the company’s various mortgage lending programs, the $3.6 billion CUSO announced Tuesday.

The new credit union partners are:

Portland, Ore.-based Castparts Employees Federal Credit Union ($61.4 million in assets)

Edgewood, Ky.-based Cove Federal Credit Union ($64.2 million in assets)

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Partners 1st Federal Credit Union ($279.4 million in assets)

myCUmortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wright-Patt Credit Union based in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Robert Sadowski, a marketing specialist at myCUmortgage, told Credit Union Journal the company has nearly 200 credit union partners from across the continental U.S.

Services that partners can take advantage of with myCUmortgage include origination services, processing, underwriting, closing services and member loan servicing. Along with home loans, the new partners will be able to take advantage of government lending, including FHA, VA and USDA loans.

“At myCUmortgage, we strive to help our partner credit unions help more of their members with home ownership — this is why we’re excited about all of the new opportunities these three new partnerships provide,” said Tim Mislansky, president of myCUmortgage, in a press release. “Together, we can provide mortgage loans that best suit their members’ needs.”

