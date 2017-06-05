WASHINGTON — While the House is expected to vote this week on a sweeping regulatory reform bill called the Financial Choice Act, it’s already clear that the legislation is highly unlikely to be enacted due to Democratic resistance in the Senate.
Still, that doesn’t mean that regulatory reform is out of reach entirely this year. A few individual provisions of the Choice Act, as well as other reg reform ideas, could clear the Senate, according to industry observers and lobbyists.
