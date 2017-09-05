Three credit unions have converted their core processing platforms to Fiserv, Inc.’s Portico platform, the financial services giant announced on Sept. 5.

Billings, Mont.-based Montana Health Federal Credit Union; Conneaut, Ohio-based Port Conneaut Federal Credit Union; and Lawton, Okla.-based Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union made the conversions along with adding our digital solutions like mobile banking, online banking, loan process and management and card processing among other solutions offered by Fiserv. Southwest Oklahoma FCU is coming back to Fiserv after a 10-year hiatus.