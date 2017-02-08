Larry Thorne is set to retire from America First CU after 44 years there.
Since 2007 Thorne has served as VP of north central branches for the Riverdale, Utah-based credit union, but he began his career there in the mid-1970s as a teller. From there, Thorne worked his way up the credit union ladder to the position of office manager and then on to a variety of roles in senior management, including VP of finance and operations and VP of credit administration, among others.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In