Larry Thorne is set to retire from America First CU after 44 years there.

Since 2007 Thorne has served as VP of north central branches for the Riverdale, Utah-based credit union, but he began his career there in the mid-1970s as a teller. From there, Thorne worked his way up the credit union ladder to the position of office manager and then on to a variety of roles in senior management, including VP of finance and operations and VP of credit administration, among others.