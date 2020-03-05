Thomas Zamberlan, former OUR Credit Union CEO, dead at 81

Thomas P. Zamberlan, the former CEO of OUR Credit Union in Royal Oak, Mich., passed away on Friday.

He died peacefully surrounded by family, according to an announcement on the credit union’s website.

Thomas P. Zamberlan, former CEO of OUR Credit Union in Royal Oak, Mich. Photo courtesy of OUR Credit Union

Zamberlan spent 46 years in the credit union movement, joining OUR CU in 1985 before being appointed CEO in 1999. He retired from that position in 2012. He also served on a variety of boards across the industry, including the Oakland County Chapter of Credit Unions.

“Mr. Zamberlan’s steady and strong leadership was key to the success of the credit union,” a statement on the credit union’s website said. “The economic downturn brought many challenges that required a different kind of insight and management to keep the credit union financially stable. He positioned the credit union for continued growth with two new locations, the first new branches the credit union had seen in 20 years.”

Aside from working in the credit union movement, Zamberlan was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served overseas in Japan.

Tina Dix, who worked alongside Zamberlan for several decades and has led the credit union since 2013, said, "Tom believed strongly in the credit union movement and helping all staff grow to their fullest potential both at work and on the golf course, as Tom was also an avid golfer.”

Dave Adams, president and CEO of the Michigan Credit Union League, recalled him as “a huge credit union system supporter. He valued the cooperative model at all levels and was a trusted and respected friend. Our deepest sympathies go out to Tom’s family.”