Name: TruChoice Federal Credit Union Assets: $119.3 million Location: South Portland, Maine Category: Process Improvement Nominated by: TruChoice Federal Credit Union
South Portland, Maine-based TruChoice Federal Credit Union implemented a centralized approach to ensuring process improvement and internal efficiency with its THINK program. Carried out by the CU’s staff, known as TruCrew, THINK is an acronym for for:
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In