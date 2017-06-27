WASHINGTON — The Senate is set to begin teeing up housing finance reform discussions at a Banking Committee hearing on Thursday, but many are skeptical that Congress will be able to succeed where it has failed in the past.
Despite moves toward a bipartisan solution, the political atmosphere remains hyperpartisan, with Republicans and Democrats agreeing on very little.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In