Women haven’t yet cracked the glass ceiling of American politics, but plenty have done so in the credit union movement. But the top spot at some of the largest CUs in the country remains largely a boys’ club.

According to “Women in Leadership: Obstacles and Opportunities,” a report from the Filene Research Institute, 53 percent of all credit union CEOs are female and 70 percent of CU employees in the U.S. are women – numbers that far exceed other industries in terms of female representation. By comparison, only 4 percent of CEOs at S&P 500 Companies are women, according to Feigen Advisors’ 2015 New CEO Report – and that’s an increase from 3 percent in 2006.