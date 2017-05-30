The Partnership Federal Credit Union and Fairfax City FCU are set to merge on July 1, having recieved approval from Fairfax City's membership and the National Credit Union Administration.
The combined credit union will continue to operate under the banner of The Partnership FCU. Theresa Mann, the current chief executive officer of The Partnership FCU, will continue to manage the combined credit union.
