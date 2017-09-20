Every June, Infinity Federal Credit Union employees are treated to a week-long appreciation celebration, including a cruise in and around Portland’s Casco Bay. But the support doesn’t stop there.

“Infinity FCU demonstrates its care for employees in real terms,” said President and CEO Elizabeth Hayes. “Top-notch compensation and benefits include free medical insurance for employees and free dental insurance for employees and families, two retirement plans and 100 percent coverage for employee and family dental insurance.”

Diversity is a key component to Infinity FCU’s success, especially in relation to its local immigrant population. Employees speak numerous languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, Azeri, French, Kirundi, Kinyarwanda, Russian, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Hindi, Punjabi, and Bengali.

“We celebrate diversity of experience, perspective and ideas in the work we do and the people we serve,” says Hayes. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives and to have committed employees who are passionate about keeping people a step ahead.”

Infinity’s FCU’s Arundel Team: From left to right, Derek Hawkes, Jennifer Dumas, Sandy Desrochers and Terry Vetrano.

Infinity FCU ranked No. 15 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and No. 3 in its asset class (credit unions with more than $200 million but less than $500 million in assets).

In an effort to put members ahead of profits, Infinity FCU launched a financial education program in 2016 that coached members on how to improve credit scores so they could qualify for more competitive rates. In its first year, the program saved members $6 million.

“The results are inspiring,” said Infinity FCU’s Chief Lending Officer Kandy Moreau. “This initiative is life changing. Nothing feels better than helping people and when our staff goes home at night, that’s how we all feel.”

Founded in 1921 in Westbrook, Maine, Infinity Federal Credit Union supports 80 employees across four branches and serves more than 16,000 members with $320 million in assets.