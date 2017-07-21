Print Email Reprints Share

Now that a Federal Reserve-convened panel has finished its work on modernizing the U.S. payment system, the Fed itself has some important choices to make.

The central bank has long performed key jobs in the nation’s payments ecosystem, providing services related to paper checks and operating one of two U.S. automated clearing house networks. But the Fed’s responsibilities in a world of faster payments are still up in the air.

