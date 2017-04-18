Some members who stopped by Dubuque, Iowa-based Dupaco Community Credit Union recently got a surprise interaction with an unexpected MSR – their congressman.
U.S. Rep. Rod Blum serves Iowa’s first congressional district, and the Republican lawmaker recently spent a day at Dupaco’s Sycamore branch learning the ins and outs of the credit union movement, even working briefly as a teller.
