The boards of directors of Qualtrust Credit Union and Texas Trust Credit Union announced that they have agreed to merge the two credit unions.
The newly combined entity will begin joint operations under the Texas Trust banner by the end of 2017, subject to regulatory approval by the National Credit Union Association and the Texas Credit Union Department, and an affirmative vote by Qualtrust CU’s membership.
