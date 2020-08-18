Texas Trust splits president and CEO roles

Texas Trust Credit Union in Arlington has split its president and CEO roles, appointing Willy Kelsey as the $1.3 billion-asset institution’s new president.

Willy Kelsey, president of Texas Trust Credit Union

Jim Minge will remain CEO.

Kelsey has been with the credit union since 2005, serving as chief retail officer before his appointment as president. A press release credited him with helping lending grow while reducing delinquencies and improving member service. His focus as president will include oversight of lending, retail operations and IT. He will work closely with Minge and the board of directors on execution of the CU’s strategic plans.

“Willy has been an integral part of our success, helping identify and implement strategies that allowed us to surpass $1 billion in assets,” said Minge. “His keen business sense, passion for our employees’ and members’ well-being, and leadership have helped drive the many achievements and strong growth that we have experienced over the last 15 years.”

Some credit unions have historically split president and CEO roles as a precursor to a succession plan, though Texas Trust did not specifically state that as its intention.

Texas Trust earned $4.2 million during the first half of 2020, a 32% increase over the same period last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

