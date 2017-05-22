Members of Qualtrust Credit Union voted last week in favor of a merger with Texas Trust CU, which was first announced earlier this year.

The union, which has already been approved by state and federal regulators, is expected to be completed by year-end. The combined credit union, which will have assets of more than $1.2 billion and serve more than 105,000 members, will operate under the Texas Trust banner, with 22 branch locations. Qualtrust employees are expected to be incorporated into Texas Trust’s staff.