Texas Trust Credit Union recently surpassed the billion-dollar mark, but asset size is just the tip of the iceberg of the Arlington, Texas-based credit union’s growth.

Over the last five years, the credit union has also seen a 26% increase in real estate loans, a 66% increase in membership, a whopping 204% increase in auto loans and a 127% increase in credit cards. To support all this growth, the newly minted $1 billion credit union also invested in nine new branches during that time period, for a total of 17 facilities.